Wilfred "Bud" David Tatro, 92, of Bourne, MA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Keystone Place at Buzzards Bay. He was the beloved husband of Margaret "Peg" (Cavanagh) Tatro, whom he married on May 2, 1953.
Born on January 29, 1928 in Attleboro, MA, he was the son of the late Wilfred Tatro and the late Isabella (Clarkin) Tatro.
A graduate of Attleboro High School, Class of 1947, Bud proudly and honorably served our country in the United States Army in Korea.
He was employed by the United States Postal Service as a Postal Clerk for thirty years, having worked in the Plainville, North Attleboro and Attleboro Falls offices. He had also been employed for many years as a shipper for Univis Frame Company in North Attleboro and, in his youth, for the former Ashley Lumber Company in Attleboro, where he met his future wife, Peg.
A resident of Bourne since January 2019, he previously lived in Sarasota, FL for twenty years, in Voluntown, CT, Wakefield, RI, and for many years in Attleboro Falls.
A man of strong faith and dedication to his cherished family, he had attended St. Mark's Parish in Attleboro Falls. Bud enjoyed the beach, pool, walking, gardening, and campfires. He was an ardent fan of New England sports teams, and loved camping with his family for more than fifty years.
In addition to his wife, Peg, Bud leaves his loving children: Marie Tatro-Collins and her husband, Richard Collins, of Eastham, MA; Jacqueline Dufault and her husband, David, of Sandwich, MA; Karen McDeed and her husband, Henry, of Attleboro, MA; Bryan Tatro and his wife, Charlene, of Riverside, RI; and Andrea Paquin and her husband, David, of Swansea, MA. He was the proud grandfather of fourteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren and was looking forward to the birth of his fifteenth great-grandchild. Bud was predeceased by his siblings: Isabelle Gustafson, Marjorie Sprague, and Dorothy Pelletier, and leaves several nieces, nephews, his extended family, and many dear friends.
Friends and family are cordially invited to honor and remember Bud by gathering for a Memorial Visitation with Veteran's Honors on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Transfiguration of the Lord Parish at St. Mark Church, 105 Stanley Street, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Bud to The , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 12, 2020