Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home
126 S Main St
Attleboro, MA 02703
(508) 222-0498

Willetts "Will" Silkworth

Willetts "Will" Silkworth Notice
NORTON- Willetts "Will" Silkworth, 76 died peacefully of Monday April 13, 2020 in Boston after complicated health issues. Will endured many serious health issues the past 20 years, but never complained about them. He always showed his sense of humor when doctors and friends inquired on how he was doing. He would tell them with his famous line "pretty well for a middle aged guy."

Will is survived by his beloved wife, June (Sandner) Silkworth, his children, Andrew W. Silkworth of Norton and Rebecca A. Burlingame and her husband Kevin of Charlton; and the most cherished who brought so much joy are his three grand-daughters Paige and Morgan Silkworth of Attleboro and Alexandria Burlingame of Charlton. He was the brother in law of Joyce (Sandner) D'Agostino, her husband Anthony and nephew, Randy of Charlotte, NC.

Private arrangements entrusted to the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 18, 2020
