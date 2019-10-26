|
Berwick, Maine – William A. Peach, Jr., 79, of Berwick passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at his home, surrounded by family following a period of declining health.
Born August 6, 1940 in Brockton, MA he was the son of the late William A. and Louise (Odenwalder) Peach. Bill grew up in Foxboro, MA, graduating from Foxboro High School in 1958 and resided in Foxboro and Norton, MA before moving to Berwick, ME in 1976. He served in the United States Air Force and was employed by Eastern Airlines as a sheet metal mechanic before starting his own metal shaping business in Berwick.
Bill enjoyed hunting and fishing and looked forward to his annual deer hunting trip to northern Maine with friends. As a young man, he raised Black and Tan Coonhounds and spent much of his spare time coon hunting. He built the house where he and his wife lived and raised their children in Berwick. He enjoyed spending time with family and especially loved being with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 56 years Colleen C. (Allard) Peach; son William A. Peach III of Berwick; son Robert A. Peach of Berwick; daughter Jean P. Nelson and her husband John of Lee, NH; sister Marilyn P. Labelle and her husband William of Barrington, RI; sister Nancy L. Peach of Norton, MA: sister Judy McGinnis and her husband Jay of Danvers, MA; brother Robert Peach and his wife Marcia of Sandwich, MA; brother Mark Peach of Gloucester, MA; five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, several nieces and nephews and several faithful and supportive friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Assistance with arrangements was by Direct Cremation of the Seacoast. An online guestbook is available at www.DirectCremationSeacoast.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 26, 2019