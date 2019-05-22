Services FARLEY FUNERAL HOME 358 PARK ST Stoughton , MA 02072-3542 (781) 344-2676 William B. Weston, Sr.

Notice Condolences Flowers William B. Weston, Sr., 61, died Friday, April 10, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Brockton, after a period of declining health. Born in Brockton, he was raised and educated in Stoughton. As a youth, he was a member of the Stoughton Little League and spent many hours as a goalie for the Stoughton Youth Hockey League. He attended and graduated from Southeastern Regional Technical High School in Easton, Class of 1975. Immediately following graduation, he joined the the US Navy as a SeaBee and served for 3 years, serving overseas for over 2 years. He was honorably discharged in 1978. Bill was a resident of Raynham for over 10 years, previously living in Wrentham for over 20 years. He worked as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic for several area shops for many years. He was a member, past president and chairman of the board of the Northeast Rock Busters, a group of restorers of antique construction equipment. He was also a member of the SeaBees Alumni of RI. In his free time, he enjoyed restoring antique trucks and equipment.



Bill is survived by his children; William B. Weston, Jr. and Sarah Weston and her fiance Chris Barlow, all of TX and his beloved parents, Eva A. (Horne) and Winslow B. Weston (Stoughton FD Ret.) of Bloomsburg PA. He was the brother of Patrick Weston of N. Attleboro, George Weston and his wife Sue, Cindy Rhone and her husband Brian both of Bloomsburg PA, Mary Ellen "Memie" Christie and her husband Arthur of Benton PA. He was the grandfather of Sammy Pagan, Isabella Bethany and Reagan Barlow. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



Funeral Prayers will be offered in the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St., (Rte. 27) Stoughton on Friday, May 24 at 7 PM. Visiting Hours prior to the Prayers from 4-7 PM. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to the Fisher House Boston, PO Box 230, S. Walpole, MA 02071 or to the Seabee Museum and Memorial Park, 21 Iafrate Way, N. Kingstown, RI 02852 or to the Eos Therapeutic Riding Center, 288 Dahl Rd., Bloomsburg, PA 17815-9776.