R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc
135 South St
Wrentham, MA 02093
(508) 384-3133

William Barton, Jr.

William Barton, Jr.
William Barton, Jr., age 78, of Wrentham passed away after a lengthy illness at the Walpole Healthcare Center on Sunday, February 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Boston to the late William and Doris (Erickson) Barton. He was raised in Mansfield, MA and graduated from Mansfield High School. He worked for the Foxboro Company for over 30 years and after, as a security guard at the Emerald Square Mall. He was a lifetime member of the South Shore Auto Club and the Antique Auto Club of America.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Lou (Norton) Barton; his brother, John (Jack) Barton of Plainville; many brothers and sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, William Barton III.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours from 10 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12 Noon on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham. Burial will follow at the Wrentham Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to the , Memorial and Honor Gifts, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or online at www.stjude.org

Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2019
