|
|
William Henry Butt, Jr., age 76 passed away surrounded by the comfort of his loving family on Thursday, December 12, 2019. He was the son of the late William H. Butt Sr. and Eva (Wilson) Lekom.
William "Bill" was born on September 20, 1943 in Cambridge MA. Bill graduated from Mansfield High School, Class of 1962. He and his wife Elaine were married in Foxboro on June 2, 1963. He has been a resident of Foxboro for the past 13 years. He worked in the donut shop business for 28 years. He was a business owner and school bus driver, most notably, the owner of Dad's Donuts in Foxboro, where he served many loyal customers, Patriot fans, and Patriot Players.
Bill enjoyed sailing his Hobie Cat in Lewis Bay, West Yarmouth with Elaine, giving endless rides to family and friends. He enjoyed sightseeing all over Cape Cod, the Rockport area, and the coast of Maine. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Beloved husband of the late Elaine J. (Pestana) Butt. Loving father of Kevin Butt and his wife Melinda of Foxboro, Laura-Lyn Raposa and her husband William of N. Dartmouth and Randy Butt and his wife Amy of North Attleboro. Devoted grandfather of Brian, Ethan, Sarah, and Erin. Dear brother of Robert Butt and his wife Louise of Oroville WA. Remembered by a niece, a nephew, an aunt and many cousins.
Funeral services are private and under the care of Roberts and Sons funeral Home, tel. 508-543-5471. To leave an online condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in William's memory may be made to the
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284-9168 or to the Jimmy Fund: [email protected]">[email protected]">[email protected]">[email protected]. 800-52-JIMMY (54669).
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 19, 2019