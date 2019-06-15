William C. Madan

William C. Madan, age 72, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. William was born on October 24, 1946 in Brockton, Massachusetts to Charles and Edna (McLeod) Madan.



He is survived by his wife, Michelle Madan, of 50 years; daughter, Pauline (Robert) Savary of Onset, Massachusetts; daughter, Jackie (Michael) Perry of Bow, New Hampshire; son, Wesley (Michelle) Madan of Mansfield, Massachusetts; sister, Marilyn (Robert) Boutin of Fall River and several nieces and nephews as well as two sisters-in-law, Joanne Alves and Marylou Gaugher. He was a well-loved grandfather to 7 fantastic grandchildren.



William is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Brenda Paille, and infant son, William Madan, the twin brother to Pauline.



William served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a longtime member of the Mansfield Rotary Club, proud recipient of the Harris Award. Former Town Selectman and well liked business owner.



He was also a proud owner of his home heating oil company, United Oil Heat, Inc., which was founded in 1978. Upon retirement, he moved to The Great Outdoors, FL in 2004. He was an active member of the board of directors and involved in the Community Service Association as the courtesy patrol.



A funeral service will be held at The National Cemetery in Massachusetts with honors June 20th @ 12:30.



In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to:



CSF of Mansfield Dollars for Scholars

P.O. Box 23

Mansfield, MA 02048

C/O: William Madan



http://www.mansfield.dollarsforscholars.org/index.php?section=chapterWebsite&action=main&fwID=1286







Deceased's funeral arrangements:



A funeral service will be held at The National Cemetery in Massachusetts with honors June 20th @ 12:30.