Attleboro - "William "Bill" C. Towers, 67, a resident of Attleboro, died suddenly and unexpectedly on July 4, 2020.
Bill was the beloved husband of Jackie Cabral for twenty-four years. Born in Queens, New York on October 20, 1952, he was the son of the late Albert and Joan (Zeltzer) Towers. Bill is survived by his sister, Anne P. Mitchell of Boulder, Colorado, and his son Christopher Towers of Monroe, North Carolina.
Bill worked as a correctional officer for the Norfolk Correctional and Bay State Correctional Centers from 1974 to 1994. After retiring from Bay State Correctional, he obtained a Class C license and began a second career as a local CDL driver for PetCo and several other retailers. Following his driving career, Bill worked as a security officer at General Dynamics in Taunton from 2008 to 2013 and North Hill Retirement Community until fully retiring in 2016.
Bill was a devoted husband and an animal lover. He enjoyed biking, skiing, and hiking in the White Mountains. Bill was also a problem-solver who took great pride in his handiwork. He often took on difficult and tough projects around the house and for others. He was not a spiritual person but believed our unconscious minds could well be linked to something greater. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
Friends of Attleboro Animal Shelter: https://faaspets.org/
or Forever Home Rescue of New England: https://www.foreverhomerescue.org/.
