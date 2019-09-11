|
|
MANSFIELD-William Day, 74, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019. He was born in Boston the son of the late, Anthony and Virginia (Alessandri) Day and grew up in Mansfield, graduating from Mansfield High School. William was a great athlete, he loved football, baseball and basketball. He was an avid sports fan for all the Boston teams, especially the New England Patriots and he also enjoyed trout fishing, ice fishing, gardening and all outdoor activities.
William is survived by his loving brother, Anthony Day and his wife Sandra of Rehoboth; his nephews: Christopher Day and his wife Egidia, Kevin Day and Anthony Day and his wife Rebekah; his nieces: Lauren Desrosiers, Elizabeth Masse and Maria Botsch and her husband Frederick; several grand nieces and nephews and many cousins and friends.
A graveside service for William is Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11:00am in St. Mary's Cemetery, Pratt Street Mansfield, MA 02048. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to: Compassionate Care Hospice, 100 Myles Standish Blvd, Taunton, MA 02780. Online condolences may be made at: www.bostoncremation.org
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 11, 2019