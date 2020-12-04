CANAAN- William Dulude, Sr., 88, of Canaan, Vt., and formerly of Attleboro, died suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at his home.
The son of Charles and Delia (St. Martin) Dulude, Bill graduated from Attleboro High School in 1950 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to Attleboro and married Alice L. Allard in August, 1954. During that time, he worked at Fine's Farm on the Attleboro/Rehoboth line. Soon after, he joined the Attleboro Fire Department, serving 30 years. Bill also ran a coin shop in the center of Attleboro for a number of years, before moving to Canaan.
Always an outdoorsman, Bill enjoyed farming, hunting, and forestry. He and his three sons spent many Octobers and Novembers deer hunting in Vermont. After moving north, he began a new career as a logger. He enjoyed his time working in the woods well into his 80s, and in fact was cutting wood two weeks before he died.
Bill is survived by his wife of 66 years, Alice; his children, Jonathan of Canaan, Lynette of Riverside, R.I., Suzanne Dulude-Potter and her husband, James Potter, of Chelmsford, Mass., and Jeffrey and his wife, Mary, of Attleboro; three grandchildren, Timothy Potter of Branford, Conn., Margaret Potter of Chelmsford, and Gregory Dulude of Attleboro; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, William E. Dulude, Jr., and his siblings, Charles and Henry Dulude and Josephine Gousie.
Funeral services were private. Donations in Bill's name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
