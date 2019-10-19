|
William "Bill" F. Frenier, 80, formerly of Attleboro, MA and Fort Meade, FL passed in Providence on October 10th. He was the loving husband of Althea (Freberg) Frenier. Born in Central Falls, RI he was a son of the late George and Lenore (Allsworth) Frenier.
Bill loved motorcycles, was a member of the Goldwing Riders MC, and was owner of B & B Auto in Attleboro until his retirement in 2003.
Besides his wife he is survived by his children, William and Robert Frenier, Linda Bannon; 6 grandchildren, Alexis, Sabrina and Kayleigh Frenier, Allison Bamforth, Ashley Dennehy, Brittney Bannon; 3 great grandchildren, Cameron and Owen Bamforth, Kason Dennehy. He was predeceased by his siblings, Robert Frenier and Katherine Allard.
Burial will be October 26th at 11:00a.m. at Stevens Corner Cemetery, Rehoboth, MA. Relatives and friends are invited. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 19, 2019