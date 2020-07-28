William "Bill" H. Adair, Jr. 77, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Meredith P. (Guillet) Adair for 56 years. Born in Attleboro, he was the son of the late William H. and Margaret (King) Adair. Bill is survived by his wife Merry and their children: Paul Adair, Elizabeth Fecteau and her husband Thomas, Andrew Adair and his wife Kelly, and Meg Adair. He has nine grandchildren, Sophia, Kevin, Ryan, Page, William "Liam", Livia, Maggie, Annalyn and Matthew and one great grandchild, Skylyn. He was the brother of the late Nancy Adair.



Bill was a graduate of Coyle Cassidy, class of 1960. He graduated from Providence College in 1964. Bill remained an avid fan of the P.C. Friars since his time at Providence College. Bill served in the Army Reserves following his graduation. He was a devote Catholic and communicant of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel for forty-seven years where he served as a Eucharistic minister.



Bill was involved in the commercial lending field for over forty-five years before retiring in 2009. He worked diligently at many community organizations in the City of Attleboro and was a dedicated volunteer at the VNA, the Attleboro Industrial Museum, community Health Systems, United Way, Friends of Attleboro Interested in Revitalization (FAIR), Providence College Alumni Assoc., Attleboro Chamber of Commerce, and a member of the Attleboro Rotary Club. In 2001, Bill was named "Person of the Year" for the Attleboro Chamber of Commerce.



Bill and Merry were foster parents for fifteen children. Bill loved cheering on the P.C Friars as a season ticket holder for many years. He loved sailing, golfing, skiing and watching all of his N.E. sports teams. Bill enjoyed spending time with friends. Most of all Bill loved his wife and family and cherished time spent with them. He was a great listener and loyal friend. Bill will be missed terribly by many.



Our dad touched so many lives and so many friends. We would like to offer the opportunity for anyone who would like to share and write a special memory or tribute and place it our memory box placed at the entrance of the Church.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10:00am in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 984 Taunton Avenue, Seekonk. Burial will be private.



