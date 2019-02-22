WRENTHAM-William H. Barker, Jr., retired Clerk Magistrate, District Court of Western Norfolk, Wrentham ,Ma. died peacefully and naturally Monday February 18, 2019 at Seasons Hospice, Milton, Ma. He was the beloved husband of Vera Barker, with whom he shared 68 years of marriage.



Born January 9, 1929 in Boston, a son of the late William H. Barker, Sr. and Maude (Mueller) Barker he was a former Franklin resident before moving to Wrentham in 1982.



William was raised and educated in Roxbury. He was an outstanding student/athlete, playing baseball, basketball and football.



He was appointed Clerk-Magistrate of the District Court of Western Norfolk, Wrentham, Ma., retiring after 33 years of service.



He was the consummate family man, a devoted husband, a loving father. William was an athlete, a coach. He enjoyed enjoyed fishing and gardening. He was also very active in town affairs in Franklin for many years.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Deborah A. Byron, William H. Barker, III and his wife Noni, Joseph M. Barker and his wife Karen and Frederick Starr Barker and his wife Valerie.



Also surviving are 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.



He was the father in law of the late Anthony Byron.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Monday Feb. 25th at 11:30AM from the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, 1 Church Square Franklin at 12:30PM.



Interment will follow at the parish cemetery.



Calling hours are Sunday from 1-4PM.



In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to a .



Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2019