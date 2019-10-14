|
|
William H. Renfrew, Jr., 94, of Mansfield, MA and formerly of Lincoln, passed away peacefully Monday, October 7, 2019 at Wingate at Norton, Norton, MA. He was the husband of the late Edna M. (Shulver) Renfrew.
Born in Central Falls, a son of the late William H. and Hazel M. (Clare) Renfrew, he had lived in Smithfield for 30 years and in Lincoln for over 20 years before moving to Mansfield, MA.
Mr. Renfrew was a Senior Vice President for Fleet National Bank before retiring in 1985.
He was a World War II Navy veteran and was a member of Jenks Lodge #24, F. & A.M., Pawtucket.
He is survived by his beloved daughter, Joyce R. Collins and her husband, Brian of Mansfield, MA; one brother, John A. Renfrew of Cotuit, MA; two grandchildren, Jeffrey T. Collins and Dana L. Collins; two great granddaughters, Ava R. Collins and Madilyne Collins; and several nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late William H. Renfrew, III, and the brother of the late Russell Renfrew.
His Prayer Service, with military honors, will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. at Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, 301 South County Trail, Exeter. Relatives and friends may gather at the parking lot at the Cemetery's Administration Building by 11:15 A.M. Calling Hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. Renfrew's memory to West River Hospice, 63 Kendrick Street, Needham, MA 02494 would be appreciated. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 14, 2019