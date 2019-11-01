|
|
William Lawrence McNeil II, 81
William Lawrence "Larry" McNeil II, 81, of Fort Myers, FL, passed away October 27, 2019 while recovering from injuries sustained earlier this year. He was comforted in passing by his caring family and friends while being cared for by Hope Hospice at Page Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Fort Myers, FL. He was the beloved husband of Deanne (Lohrman) McNeil for 56 years before her passing in 2017.
Born on October 8, 1938 in Newton, MA, he was the son of the late William Lawrence McNeil and the late Mildred (Phylis) McNeil.
A graduate of Natick High School (MA), Class of 1956, he received a Bachelor's degree from Norwich University, Class of 1960. Larry served as a Lieutenant in the United States Army, 2nd Armored Cavalry, stationed in Germany from 1960 to 1962.
Throughout his working career, he worked and supported the McNeil Fairview Dairy and later supported his father from time to time at the Wellesley Allen Realty Trust Office Park in Wellesley Hills, MA. He had a gift for dealing with people in sales. He spent the majority of his sales career representing manufacturers of commercial construction and building supplies. He was a licensed Real Estate Broker in Massachusetts, specializing in residential leasing and private investing in his pre-retirement years. Just before retirement, he served as an Arbitration Chairman for the New York Stock Exchange.
He and his wife Deanne started their family in Attleboro, MA where he was active in the Junior Chamber of Commerce (Jaycees) and then moved his family to North Attleboro, MA and was active in the North Attleboro Kiwanis Club. He was a parishioner of St. Mark's Roman Catholic Church in Attleboro Falls, MA and a member of the North Attleboro Knights of Columbus for several years before retiring and moving to Tuftonboro, NH.
He truly enjoyed having his grandchildren spend many vacations at his Lake House, on Lake Winnipesaukee, in Tuftonboro. In the winter season, he and his wife Deanne spent some years wintering over in Arizona and Florida. They finally decided on becoming residents of Fort Myers, Florida, where Larry rediscovered his love of golf. It was in the Fort Myers area he also was able to enjoy his extended family, Natick High School and Norwich University Alumni. He was a proud and active member of the Norwich University Partridge Society.
Larry leaves his loving children: Scott L. McNeil and his wife, Maryann H. (Holloran) McNeil, of Gilford, NH; and Kathleen "Kathy" M. Pray and her husband, Kevin L. Pray, of Rehoboth, MA. He was the proud grandfather of Matthew L. Pray; PFC Timothy R. Pray, USMC; Ian L. McNeil; and Margaret "Maggie" R. McNeil.
Friends and family are cordially invited to honor and remember Larry by gathering for a Visitation with Veteran's Honors on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Roman Catholic Church, 105 Stanley Street, Village of Attleboro Falls, MA.
A Children's Room is available during the visitation.
Burial services with Full Military Honors will immediately follow in Mount Hope Cemetery and Arboretum, Attleboro Falls, MA.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made "To the Class of 1960 Scholarship, In Honor of Larry McNeil '60" and sent to Norwich University, Attn: Advancement Services/ Gifts, 158 Harmon Drive Northfield, VT 05663.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 1, 2019