William Lewis Wayne

1928 - 2018 Notice Condolences Flowers William Wayne passed away on December 9, 2018 in Bradenton, Florida. Bill was welcomed home by his lifelong love, Martha his wife, his brother Guy Jr. and his sister Emma Jane and his parents Guy Sr. and Mary (Wolpert) Wayne. Bill was born on October 7, 1928 in Cambridge, Massachusetts and spent his life pursuing his interests as a proud marine participating in the Korean War and receiving three degrees in education and chemistry. He was a proud graduate of Union College in Kentucky. Bill was the proud father of Laura Lee (Wayne) Wheeler husband Randy and John William Wayne wife Gail Wayne. Bill was the proud grandfather of Katelyn Wheeler Donovan, Craig Wayne Wheeler and Heather Marie Wayne Johnson. He was the great grandfather of Merrin Donovan, Ava and Addison Johnson. Bill leaves many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Bill is now attending all the football games he wants to with the angels playing in their home field. He spent his life doing what he loved, coaching students to play sports as a physical education teacher for 34 years for the Attleboro Public Schools. He was inducted into the Attleboro Hall of Fame for coaching football at the junior varsity and varsity levels.



During retirement Bill and Martha built their dream home in Alabama on the water then moved to Florida and became retirees enjoying the friendships with friends from all over the world. A service of internment has been scheduled for the spring. Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2019