William M. Marvin, 58
Dateline: Mansfield, MA
William M. Marvin, age 58, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. He was the beloved husband of Connie M. (Mirra) Marvin, to whom he was wed on September 23, 1990.
Born in Chelsea, MA on August 28, 1962, he was a loving son of Michael J. Stupak of Attleboro and the late Louise J. (Callahan) Stupak.
Bill grew up in Brighton and Newton. He was a 1981 graduate of Norwood High School and a 1987 graduate of Framingham State College.
For several years, William worked as a vice-president of client relations at BNY Mellon in Wilmington, Delaware and previously for twenty-three years at State Street Bank in Boston.
The best part of Bill's life were the past twenty years spent with family and friends living in Mansfield. He was a wonderful husband, a great brother-in-law and a devoted friend to all who knew him.
Bill treasured the many happy hours with friends, sipping on Mai-Tai's at the Cheng Du Restaurant and was a familiar face at Jimmy's Pub. His hobbies included playing golf and he was an avid fan and season ticket holder of the New England Patriots.
In addition to his wife and father, he was the devoted brother of Rene Michelle Milward and her husband John of Attleboro, Christopher Marvin of Lowell and John Marvin of Boston. He was the dear brother-in-law of Dina Fallon and her husband Michael of Bellingham, Elaine Boulger and her husband George of Whitman and Anthony Mirra and his wife Kristen of Roslindale. He is also survived by his loving nieces, as well many cherished friends.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visiting hours on Tuesday, September 8th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 9th at 10:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106) Mansfield. Cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations in William's memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215.
To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com