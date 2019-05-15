Services Breslin Funeral Home 610 Pleasant Street Malden , MA 02148 (781) 324-0486 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Breslin Funeral Home 610 Pleasant Street Malden , MA 02148 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Immaculate Conception Church 600 Pleasant St. Malden , MA View Map William P. Cullen

William P. Cullen, of Stoneham, formerly of Malden, age 85, died on Monday, May 6th, 2019. He is the youngest son of the late James J. Cullen and Mary J. (Ellard) Cullen. Beloved husband of Marguerite M. (Costa) Cullen for 52 years. A devoted and loving father and grandfather, he is survived by his son James Cullen and his wife Stacey of Londonderry, NH and their children Tyler and Ryan; his daughter Christine Dumouchel and her husband David of Mansfield and their children Lauren, Nicholas & Caitlin; his son William and his wife Ashley of Raleigh, NC and their children William & Seamus. Brother of the late Donald Cullen, Dorothy (Cullen) Casper, James Cullen and Paul Cullen . Bill was born in Medford and was a resident of Malden for most of his lifetime. He served his country honorably during the Korean War. He was a loyal employee and wire technician for New England Telephone for 39 years. He was a proud member of IBEW Local 2222, INTW, and System Council T6, having served in several officer positions over his career including President, Treasurer and Shop Steward. He was a member of the Irish American Association in Malden, was an avid sports fan, and enjoyed following the stock market and politics. He was a proud grandfather and enjoyed attending sports, school and music activities to see his grandchildren as they grew. Relatives & friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden on Saturday May 18th at 10 AM. Visiting hours will be held at the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., Malden on Friday May 17th from 5-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 022441-7005, would be appreciated. Published in Sun Chronicle on May 15, 2019