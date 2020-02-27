|
|
NORTH ATTLEBORO – William P. ""Billy"" Wing III of North Attleboro passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Saturday Memorial Hospital.
Billy was a lifelong resident of North Attleboro. He attended North Attleboro's elementary and high school. In keeping with being a faithful resident of the town, he became a loyal worker in the school system as custodian, starting at the Falls Elementary school and finishing as Head Custodian of the North Attleboro's middle school, where he retired from this past June.
Prior to joining the school, he worked at the Foxboro Co. until it's closing.
Billy's passion in life has always been cars and most of all Harley Davidson bikes, of which he has two. He enjoyed riding his Harley with his many biker friends. He enjoyed spending time with close friends, getting together playing cards and just hanging out.
He is survived by his only son, William D. Hazeldine and his wife Elizabeth of Norton; two grandsons Aydan and Cam; his sister Jeanne Purdy of Pawtucket; and several nephews and a niece. He was preceded in death by his sister Virginia Wing, niece Dana Brown, and nephew Kyle Wing.
A time for visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29 from 10 a.m. to 11a.m. at the Assembly of God Church, 1052 Newport Avenue (Route 1A), South Attleboro. A memorial service will be held in the church at the conclusion of visitation at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or the Lupus Foundation.
Arrangements entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro.
To sign an online guestbook for Billy, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2020