Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home
15 Grove Street
North Attleboro, MA 02760
(508) 695-5651
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Assembly of God Church
1052 Newport Avenue (Route 1A)
South Attleboro, MA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Assembly of God Church,
1052 Newport Avenue (Route 1A)
South Attleboro, MA
View Map

William P. "Billy" Wing III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William P. "Billy" Wing III Notice

NORTH ATTLEBORO – William P. ""Billy"" Wing III of North Attleboro passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Saturday Memorial Hospital.

Billy was a lifelong resident of North Attleboro. He attended North Attleboro's elementary and high school. In keeping with being a faithful resident of the town, he became a loyal worker in the school system as custodian, starting at the Falls Elementary school and finishing as Head Custodian of the North Attleboro's middle school, where he retired from this past June.

Prior to joining the school, he worked at the Foxboro Co. until it's closing.

Billy's passion in life has always been cars and most of all Harley Davidson bikes, of which he has two. He enjoyed riding his Harley with his many biker friends. He enjoyed spending time with close friends, getting together playing cards and just hanging out.

He is survived by his only son, William D. Hazeldine and his wife Elizabeth of Norton; two grandsons Aydan and Cam; his sister Jeanne Purdy of Pawtucket; and several nephews and a niece. He was preceded in death by his sister Virginia Wing, niece Dana Brown, and nephew Kyle Wing.

A time for visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29 from 10 a.m. to 11a.m. at the Assembly of God Church, 1052 Newport Avenue (Route 1A), South Attleboro. A memorial service will be held in the church at the conclusion of visitation at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or the Lupus Foundation.

Arrangements entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro.

To sign an online guestbook for Billy, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -