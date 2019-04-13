William Pontes passed away on April 10, 2019 at the age of 81. William was born to the late Mary & Michael Pontes in Fall River, MA. After graduating from high school in 1955, he joined the US Navy and was honorably discharged in 1963. He then graduated from Northeastern University in 1967, and became a teacher and board member in the math and science department at Valley Tech.



William was a dedicated Boy Scout leader to the special needs troop in Rhode Island. He also enjoyed travelling across the United States with family, and was an avid photographer, woodworker, and do-it-yourselfer.



William was predeceased by his wife Andree Pontes, and is survived by his children: William and his wife, Rebecca Pontes, Christopher and his wife, Carrie Pontes, Robert and his wife, Christine Pontes, Johanna Frappier, and Jeremy Pontes. He also leaves his grandchildren: Lily, Owen and Gwen Frappier, Cassidy Pontes, and Zachary and Anna Grace Pontes; and his siblings, Maureen and her late husband, Les Longworth, Michael Pontes, and Janice and her husband, Firman Locke.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours from 4 to 7 PM on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham. Funeral services in the funeral home will begin at 11 AM on Thursday, April 18th, followed by burial in the Wrentham Center Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations in William's memory may be made to the at www.cancer.org



For online guestbook, please visit www.rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary