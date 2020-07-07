1/1
William R. "Big Bill" Souza, Sr.
1950 - 2020
Norton - William "Big Bill" R. Souza, Sr., 69, formerly of Seekonk, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Sheila E. (Harrop) Souza for forty-five years. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late John and Lucille (Pariseau) Souza.

Bill worked as a truck driver for Waste Management for thirty-five years. He loved attending car shows, watching drag racing and fishing with his boys in Cape Cod. Bill took any opportunity to socialize with people and enjoyed spending time with his family.

Besides his wife, he is survived by four sons, William "Bill" Souza, Jr. and his partner, Michelle Batista, of Norton, MA, Jason H. Souza, also of Norton, MA, Kory J. Souza of Sarasota, FL and Matthew K. Souza and his fiancée, Sue, of Norton, MA; a granddaughter, Tyara M. Souza of Taunton, MA; six siblings, Carol, Linda, Sandy, Brenda, Jimmy and Bobby; two special children, Nicholas and Aidrianna; three loyal fur buddies, Molly, Bailey and Brady and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Jackie.

VISITATION will be held on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Funeral Services followed by interment in Moshassuck Cemetery, Central Falls, will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com

Published in Sun Chronicle on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
Funeral services provided by
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

6 entries
July 6, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Bill & Susan Berthelette
Friend
July 6, 2020
Sheila and the Souza boys. So very sorry to hear of "Big" Bills passing. I have been fortunate to count him as a friend for many years back in the day....that also goes for Sheila, Billy, Matt, Jay, and especially Kory. Sending all of you prayers and love. RIP Big Bill. Susan Perewitz
susan perewitz
Friend
July 6, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. My thoughts are with you in your time of need.
Heather Paquin
Friend
July 6, 2020
Kory and family, reading of "Big Bill" life it is easy to see why I call Kory a friend. "Big Bill" taught his son well, work hard and live life enjoying time with family and friends. Sorry for your loss, may memories shared provide some comfort.
Monika Noll
Friend
July 6, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ira Lopes
July 6, 2020
Dear Kory and Family: I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Our prays and thoughts are with you.
Harlan Schillinger
Friend
