Norton - William "Big Bill" R. Souza, Sr., 69, formerly of Seekonk, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Sheila E. (Harrop) Souza for forty-five years. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late John and Lucille (Pariseau) Souza.
Bill worked as a truck driver for Waste Management for thirty-five years. He loved attending car shows, watching drag racing and fishing with his boys in Cape Cod. Bill took any opportunity to socialize with people and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Besides his wife, he is survived by four sons, William "Bill" Souza, Jr. and his partner, Michelle Batista, of Norton, MA, Jason H. Souza, also of Norton, MA, Kory J. Souza of Sarasota, FL and Matthew K. Souza and his fiancée, Sue, of Norton, MA; a granddaughter, Tyara M. Souza of Taunton, MA; six siblings, Carol, Linda, Sandy, Brenda, Jimmy and Bobby; two special children, Nicholas and Aidrianna; three loyal fur buddies, Molly, Bailey and Brady and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Jackie.
VISITATION will be held on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Funeral Services followed by interment in Moshassuck Cemetery, Central Falls, will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com