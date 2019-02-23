William Rockwell Knight, Jr., 78 of Wareham, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 after a period of declining health. He was the husband of the late Lucille (Cristy) Knight.



Born on January 10, 1941 in Providence, he was the son of the late William R. and Anna T (Long) Knight.



William, was employed at United Technologies Corporation until retirement and served his country honorably in the US Air Force retiring after 20 years of service. He was a proud veteran, and a true patriot.



William was an avid New England Patriots fan. He enjoyed gardening, painting, and spending time at the range and loved to watch the Connecticut Girls Basketball team. More than anything, he cherished the time that he shared with his family and friends.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by sisters Judith Walton, Katherine Scarr, Margaret C. Sousa and his brother Robert Knight.



He is survived by his loving daughter, Kelly Knight of Wareham; his grandson Eric Pierce, his siblings, Idamae Murphy and Donald Knight; as well as several nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11am in the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, 126 South Main St., Attleboro.



Burial with military honors will follow in St. Stephens Cemetery, Attleboro.



Calling Hours will precede the service from 10-11am in the funeral home.



Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2019