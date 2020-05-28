Captain William S. "Bill" Follett USAF (Ret.)
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Seekonk – Captain William "Bill" S. Follett, USAF (Ret.), 81, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 in Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Attlboro, MA. He was the loving husband of Eileen (Nave) Follett for fifty-seven years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Roy and Etta (Hilyard) Follett.

A retired U.S. Air Force veteran, Bill served in Vietnam and retired after ten years of service. A graduate of both Boston University and Bryant College, Bill earned his master's degree in Accounting and worked for the Internal Revenue Service for many years. He was an avid reader who enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family

Besides his wife, he is survived by a son, Mark S. Follett and his wife, Ann Marie, of Nashua, NH, and a daughter, Janine K. Follett of Seekonk, MA.

Private Services in Memorial Baptist Church, 340 Central Ave., Seekonk, will be telecast via live stream on Saturday at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG25ex7qa9FnaoWK44dwCug

Interment with Military Honors at Seekonk Dexter Avenue Cemetery will be private. Calling hours and floral tributes are respectfully omitted. Funeral arrangements are entrusted with WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Service
telecast via live stream
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 27, 2020
Janine and family, We are very sorry for your loss. We know how much he means to you. We are here for you. Love and light, my friend.
Mindy and Scott Charette
Friend
May 27, 2020
Janine, on behalf of The RISFC we offer our sincere condolences to you and your family.
Marc Morisseau
Friend
May 27, 2020
Janine, we are so sorry for your loss. Sending love and prayers to you and your family.
Marc / Deb Morisseau
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved