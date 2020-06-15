William "Bill" Tarball
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

William Theodore 'Bill' Tarball, 82, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Bill was born in 1937 in Pittsburgh, PA where he was an altar boy for many years at his local church. After finishing school, Bill joined the Navy where he served his country for three years. While on leave in the Navy, Bill met and then married the love of his life, Janet (Lodge) Tarball, and moved to Mansfield where they were life-long residents. They were happily married for 52 years prior to her passing in 2011. Bill was a Millwright and member of union Local 1121 for 20 plus years, and could fix anything. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and was an avid Boston sports fan.

He is survived by his three children, Gregory Tarball and his wife Tammy Tarball (Gould) of Attleboro; his daughter Debra Koziol of Cornelius, NC, and his daughter Cathy Tarball of Forestdale, MA. Additionally, he leaves behind his grand daughter, Jessica Stewart (Tarball) and her husband, Nick and his three great-grandchildren, Braeden, Stella and William.

One of four children, he was the brother of Peter Kandravy and Gregory Kandravy, both of Pennsylvania; and his sister Patricia Dann of Florida.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no funeral services.

Arrangements entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro. To give online condolence's to Bill's family, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home
15 Grove Street
North Attleboro, MA 02760
(508) 695-5651
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved