Wilola LoDico, 93, of Mansfield passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. She was born and raised in Walpole, MA the daughter of the late, Sanford and Emma (Levya) Pinkham. She married William LoDico and they raised their five children together. Wilola worked for Texas Instruments in Attleboro, MA until her retirement.





Wilola was predeceased by her loving husband of 31 years, William LoDico. She is survived by her daughter, Wilola of Texas: Sons: William LoDico and his wife Janice of South Carolina, John LoDico and his wife Anita of Mansfield and Paul LoDico and his wife Kathy of Mansfield; sister Shirley Colageo of Easton, 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. All who knew her, will miss her dearly.





A funeral service for Wilola will be Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 9:00am in Boston Cremation, 115 North Main Street, Mansfield, MA followed by burial in Rock Ridge Cemetery, Sharon, MA. Her visiting hours are Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 3-7pm. Published in Sun Chronicle on May 12, 2019