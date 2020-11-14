Woodrow E. Wilson, Jr., age 77, of Gardner, formerly of Norton, passed away peacefully, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loved family on Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Kathryn A. (Bedard) Wilson, to whom he was wed for fifty-two years.
Born in Providence, Rhode Island on August 16, 1943, he was a loving son of the late Woodrow E., Sr. and Margaret L. (Thompson) Woodrow.
Woody grew up in Cranston, Rhode Island. He moved to Norton at the age of sixteen and was a 1963 graduate of Norton High School. He attended Huntington Prep School and during the time of the Vietnam War, proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army.
A resident of Gardner for the past ten years, Mr. Wilson was a retired Supervisor of Environmental Services at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. He was a former toolmaker and a former member of the Norton Police Department and a dispatcher for Norton Communications. When younger, he also served as a call firefighter for the Town of Norton.
Woody's other affiliations included the Norton American Legion and King David Lodge A.F. & A.M. in Taunton. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and collecting train memorabilia.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his devoted children: Brian R. Wilson and his wife Michelle of Florida and Jacqueline A. Wilson of Gardner. He was the dear brother of the late Sondra M. Singleton and is also survived by his treasured 4 grandchildren, 1 great grandson and several loving nieces and nephews.
Services, along with burial at the Norton Center Cemetery in Norton will be held privately at a later date and visiting hours are omitted.
Those wishing, may remember Woody with a donation in his memory made to the American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St., Norton.
To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com