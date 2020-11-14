1/
Woodrow E. Wilson
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Woodrow's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Woodrow E. Wilson, Jr., age 77, of Gardner, formerly of Norton, passed away peacefully, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loved family on Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Kathryn A. (Bedard) Wilson, to whom he was wed for fifty-two years.

Born in Providence, Rhode Island on August 16, 1943, he was a loving son of the late Woodrow E., Sr. and Margaret L. (Thompson) Woodrow.

Woody grew up in Cranston, Rhode Island. He moved to Norton at the age of sixteen and was a 1963 graduate of Norton High School. He attended Huntington Prep School and during the time of the Vietnam War, proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army.

A resident of Gardner for the past ten years, Mr. Wilson was a retired Supervisor of Environmental Services at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. He was a former toolmaker and a former member of the Norton Police Department and a dispatcher for Norton Communications. When younger, he also served as a call firefighter for the Town of Norton.

Woody's other affiliations included the Norton American Legion and King David Lodge A.F. & A.M. in Taunton. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and collecting train memorabilia.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his devoted children: Brian R. Wilson and his wife Michelle of Florida and Jacqueline A. Wilson of Gardner. He was the dear brother of the late Sondra M. Singleton and is also survived by his treasured 4 grandchildren, 1 great grandson and several loving nieces and nephews.

Services, along with burial at the Norton Center Cemetery in Norton will be held privately at a later date and visiting hours are omitted.

Those wishing, may remember Woody with a donation in his memory made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St., Norton.

To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Norton Memorial Funeral Home
19 Clapp Street
Norton, MA 02766
(508) 285-4402
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Norton Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved