Yvonne Patzer Rego, age 62, of Archdale died Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Randolph Hospice House, Asheboro.
Mrs. Rego was born in Florida September 25, 1957 the daughter of Howard and Patricia Bailey Patzer.
Yvonne was raised in Foxborough, MA. She has been in Randolph County for the last 18 years working as a waitress at Roscoe's of Randleman and most recently at The Mayflower in North Asheboro. She loved to read, go to the beach, bowling, and being a mother and a sister. Her passion was spending time with family and friends. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed by family, friends and her Mayflower family. She is preceded in death by her husband: Richard Rego and daughter: Diana Rego.
She is survived by: son and his wife: Johnny (Jesse) Scott of Foxborough, MA; brother and his wife: Howard (Cheryl) Patzer of North Attleboro, MA; brother and his wife: John (Lai) Patzer of Upton, MA; brother and his wife: Steve (Kelly) Patzer of Reidsville, NC; brother and his wife: Bob (Jennifer) Patzer of Los Angeles, CA; sister: Wanda P. Shutt of Archdale, NC, grandchild: Michael; nieces and nephews, Tina (Moises) Agosto, Zachary Shutt, Jordan Agosto, Julia, Jacob, Kyle and Kory Patzer.
A private Celebration of Life Service will be held next Spring.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Of Randolph, P.O. Box 9, Asheboro, NC 27204-0009, www.hospiceofrandolph.org
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 16, 2019