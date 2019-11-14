GODFREY — Angela "Angie" M. Aulabaugh passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at St. Anthony's Hospital with her family by her side.

Angie was born on Nov. 20, 1970 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Linda (Weber) Aulabaugh and the late Richard Aulabaugh.

Angie is now able to walk, run and talk without the fear of seizures in the heaven she learned about while on this earth. Angie was dearly loved by all that met her due to her adoring personality, her infectious smile and her acceptance of all things and everyone.

She loved her family, her life, her dog Dusty, friends, neighbors, doctors and nurses and always had a smile for others. She attended William BeDell ARC schools in both Wood River and Alton when younger. She loved the many friends she made, her teachers, school and her "sister sisters" at St. Ambrose Church Classes and at St. Anthony's Hospital.

She will be sadly missed by her mother Linda; brother, Doug (Tara Dille) Aulabaugh; her and aunts and uncles, Sue (Jim) Schwegel, John Weber, Steve (Carol) Weber, David Aulabaugh, Wendell (Lisa) Aulabaugh, Peggy (Mike) Grant; along with many cousins and friends.

Angie was preceded in death by her father, Richard; grandparents, Delores and "Knobby" Kuhn, Harry Weber, Vernon and Anna Mae Aulabaugh; aunt and uncles, Betty Durham, Kenneth Aulabaugh, Bruce Weber; and her dog, "Dusty."

"Fly high Angie, you now have your wings."

Cremation rites will be accorded.

Donations may be made to: William BeDell ARC in her memory.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home and Crematory in Godfrey are in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences and guest book maybe found at www.eliaskallalschaaf.com.