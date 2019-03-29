TONI BASLANGIC

ELSAH — Toni Denise (Titsworth) Baslangic, 62 of Elsah, Illinois, formerly from Houston, Texas, passed away in her home March 12, 2019. Toni was a retired Registered Nurse.

She was preceded in death by the late John and Sondra (Sawyer) Titsworth. She was married to Besim Baslangic of 36 yrs and has 3 sons Michael Tinker of Morgantown, West Virginia, Jeremy Tinker of Woodland, Texas, and Zachary Baslangic of Houston. and 2 grandsons. She had 4 sisters Billie Whyers of Elsah, Judy Hemken of Litchfield, Missy Finley of Mt Olive, and Bobbi Rubin of Brownstown.

Toni had 16 nieces and nephews including special niece Sarah (Shane) Mansfield of Elsah. Also preceded in death is 2 brothers Johnny and Jeff Titsworth and a nephew Brandon Finley.