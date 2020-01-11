CROSS KEYS—Jo Ann Buchanan, 72, formerly of Staunton, Illinois, passed away at 2:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving nephew and family.

Born Jan. 25, 1947 in Alton, Illinois, she was a daughter of Nelson M. and Lillian M. (Trimmer) Bradshaw.

She married Buford Dale "Buck" Buchanan Aug. 5, 1966 in Albany, Georgia. He preceded her in death May 9, 2015.

Survivors include a son, Joe Jennings of Tulsa, Oklahoma; her brother, Karl Michael (Joyce) Bradshaw of Jerseyville, Illinois; a niece and nephew, Michael and Linda Rowles of Cross Keys, Pennslyvania; five grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, John Dale Buchanan; and her twin sister, Joyce Rowles.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 11 a.m. until services begin at 1 p.m. Rev. Terry Munn will officiate.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com.