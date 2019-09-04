GILLESPIE — Gilbert Lewis Hebenstreit, 81, of Gillespie, Illinois, died at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield, Illinois on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at 2:46 pm.

Friends may call 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6 at SS Simon and Jude Church in Gillespie. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Staunton, Illinois. Memorials are suggested to SS Simon and Jude Church or Gillespie Benld Ambulance Service.

Online condolence may be sent to www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.