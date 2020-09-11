STAUNTON — Nancy Lynn (Mayfield) Holtorf, 38, of Staunton, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at St. Louis University Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri, due to a severe stroke.

Nancy was born Feb. 4th, 1982 to Marian (Klekamp) and Larry Mayfield in Alton, Illinois. Nancy was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church and later attended The River of Life Family Church in Alton.

On April 3, 2010 Nancy married Derek Holtorf and he survives.

Nancy attended Staunton Schools and continued her education at Greenville College earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in education.

She then began her teaching career in the Special Education department in the Alton School District until 2019, at which time she started teaching for the Roxana School District.

She was a member of the Illinois Teacher Association and Kappa Delta Pi.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Derek; her beloved Chihuahua, Rosie; her parents, Larry and Marian; her sister, Stephanie Stoyanoff and her husband, Mark; her brother, John Mayfield; her sister, Stacy; and "adopted" brother, Matt. She is also survived by her father and mother-in-law, Alan and Cathy Holtorf; her grandfather and grandmother-in-law, Richard and Linda Holtorf; her grandmother-in-law, Mary McNear; brothers and sisters-in-law, and nieces and nephews. Additional survivors include uncles, aunts, cousins, her favorite uncle, John H. Klekamp of Litchfield, Illinois; and her best friend, Kera (Rolando) Bishop of Greenfield, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harold and Helen Klekamp; and Paul and Maybelle Mayfield.

Nancy with her contagious smile and laugh spread kindness wherever she went.

She opened doors for someone having difficulty, gave change at the cash register when someone was short, and talked and prayed for strangers she met along the way. That was Nancy!

Nancy's love for animals went way beyond her love for Little Rosie. She was that person who stopped to help turtles cross the road, rescued injured birds and animals, and helped rehabilitate many animals by taking them to the Treehouse Wildlife Center where the volunteers knew her on a first name basis.

Nancy was an advocate for organ donation.

All of her vital organs and tissue, with the exception of her pancreas, went to recipients, which benefited over 100 people. Nancy was a diabetic since the age of 12, so her pancreas went to research. SLU Hospital honored Nancy with the "Walk of Honor" to commemorate her prior to donation, flew their flag at half-staff, and presented her husband, Derek, with a Gift of Life Donor Medal.

Nancy's legacy lives on in the lives of her organ recipients. This was Nancy's wish. Even in death, Nancy is helping others with her gift of life.

Her family is looking forward to meeting her at Heaven's Gates. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

As a dear friend so accurately put it: Please take a small moment every day to "pull a Nancy"… be kind, be helpful, and love your fellow human.