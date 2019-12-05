BRIGHTON — Harold Eugene Kuykendall, 73, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at Robings Manor in Brighton, Illinois. He was born on Sept. 30, 1946 to Henry Eugene & Sivilla Lorice (Colvin) Kuykendall in Obion County, Tennessee. He grew up in Tennessee and moved to the St. Louis, Missouri, area in 1968 for work.

Harold served as a sergeant in the US Army in the marksman unit. In 1970, he married Sandra Allen and had one daughter. He had four additional children with Sherry Sneed whom he married in 1979.

He was an owner, operator and dispatcher for HK Enterprise, a trucking company, in Granite City, Illinois. He was a very devoted Dad and Grandpa. When his children were young, he took a lot for pride and joy in coaching them on different sports teams. Harold enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, boating, and taking long scenic drives. He loved and enjoyed spending time with animals and had many pets. Some of Harold's hobbies included restoring old cars, construction projects, and watching Dallas Cowboy football games. Harold is survived by his children, Betsy (Scott) Hansen Jerseyville, Illinois, Christopher (Susan) Kuykendall of Edwardsville, Illinois, Emily (Quinten) Burgess of Orlando, Florida and Sheryl (Carl) Coleman of Atlanta, Georgia; 16 grandchildren; one great-grand child; He is also survived by his companion of 15 years, Caryn Wagner-McPherson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Billy Ray Kuykendall, and daughter Michelle Lynn Kuykendall. Harold was a member of the 1st Baptist Church of Maryville, Illinois, Ducks Unlimited, and the National Rifle Association.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Friday, Dec. 6, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Jerseyville, Illinois. The family requests that if you have any photos or memories bring them to share. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Riverbend Humane Society. Military rights will be at 2:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Friday, Dec. 6.

Alexander & Gubser funeral home are in charge of the arrangements.