SHERRY LANSDON

HOLIDAY SHORES — Sherry L. Lansdon, 60, of Worden, Illinois passed away on Sunday, June, 9 2019, at her residence, while under the care of BJC Hospice.

She was born Jan. 31, 1959 in Peoria, Illinois, the daughter of Jimmy Alford and Betty Jo (Shelton) McLemore. Both preceded her in death.

Sherry loved to fish. She was a waitress at the Eagle's Nest in Bethalto, Illinois. She enjoyed traveling to Mexico, spending time with her grandson and playing darts.

She is survived by her longtime companion, for the last 20 years, Kevin Patterson of Worden; a son, Jared Lansdon of Alton, Illinois; a step-daughter, Kelsey Schmidt of Florissant, Missouri; a grandson, Kellen; and two brothers, Wesley McLemore of Stringtown, Oklahoma and Gerald McLemore of Mustang, Oklahoma.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until time of service at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 14 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Jason Pierce will officiate. Burial will be private at a later date.

Memorials can be made to the .

