THONOTOSASSA — Sandra Kay (Dixon) Lenington, 51, died at 6:38 a.m., Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at her home in Florida.

She was born on March 16, 1968 in Jerseyville, Illinois, to Melvin Dixon and the former Catherine Pruitt.

Sandy worked various jobs and resided in several areas throughout the country in her lifetime, however she always considered Jersey County to be her home.

She married Robert Lenington on July 19, 2005 in Peoria and together they have created many lasting memories throughout their 14 years of marriage.

Sandy enjoyed spending time outdoors, whether it was tending to her flower garden, fishing, camping or spending time on the open road on the motorcycle.

She always demonstrated a positive outlook and lived her life to the fullest.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Lenington of Thonotosassa, Florida; three children, Stacy Frank of Granite City, Illinois, George Frank of Tampa, Florida, and Aleigha Long of Jerseyville; two step-children, Travis and Tara Varble; four grandchildren; her mother, Cathy West of Fieldon, Illinois; step-mother, Kimberly Dixon of Otterville, Illinois; a brother and sister in-law, Steve and Julie Dixon of Fieldon; a sister, Pam Dixon of Niagra Falls, New York; a step-brother and his wife, Nathan and Melissa Lueker of Andalusia, Alabama; three step-sisters and their spouses, Kim and Kevin Cawley of Wester, New York; Lynnette and Peter Swendsen of Akron, New York and Melissa and Barry Hammond of Blacklick, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her a daughter, Stephanie Frank; her father, Melvin Dixon; step-father, Mike West; as well as her mother and father in-law, Leon and Phyllis Lenington.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at noon, Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

Burial will follow at the Noble Cemetery in Otterville.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the family, in care of the funeral home.