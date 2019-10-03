ALTON — Cindy Renee Rice, 54, passed away at 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at her residence with her loving family by her side.

She was born on Aug. 16, 1965, in Alton, the daughter of Nancy L. (Bushnell) Gabriel of Alton and the late James E. Gabriel. She married Trent Rice on Sept. 5, 1987, in Alton, and he survives. Other survivors include a daughter, Skye Rice of Alton; a son, Jacob Rice of Alton; two grandchildren, Ashton Sievers and Scarlett Sievers; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Mark and Kathy Gabriel of Jefferson City, Missouri, and David and Deborah Gabriel of Bethalto; a sister and brother-in-law, Kim and Chuck Pierce of Gerald, Missouri; and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

Cindy was self-employed, very artistic and enjoyed making crafts, crocheting and painting. She was a member of Fosterburg Baptist Church.

In celebration of her life, private graveside services were held at 11a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Fosterburg Cemetery. Pastor Bob Harris officiated.

Memorials are suggested to Fosterburg Baptist Church.

Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.