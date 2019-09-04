JERSEYVILLE — Vicky L. Sauerwein, 64, died at 8:32 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at Evelyn's House in Creve Couer, Missouri after a nearly one year battle with metastatic lung cancer.

She was born in Grand Forks, North Dakota on April 15, 1955, one of five children born to Donald and BernaDene Ione (Montgomery) Iverson.

A native of North Dakota, she attended Red River High School in Grand Forks, until moving her senior to Thompson High School in Thompson, North Dakota., where graduated with the Class of 1973.

She was immersed in the medical field her entire life, first serving as a Medic with the U.S. Army, and then attended Central Texas College in Killeen, Texas where she earned her nursing qualifications. Throughout her career she had worked at numerous nursing homes and medical facilities, and was employed as a LPN with the Illinois Youth Center at Pere Marquette State Park in Grafton until her health began to fail.

She met William Sauerwein while they were both stationed with the U.S. Army at Ft. Leonardwood, Missouri, and the two would eventually marry on Nov. 13, 1982 at her home church, Sharon Lutheran Church in Grand Forks. The early years of their 32 year married life were spent near Fort Hood, Texas where Bill remained with the U.S. Army. After his discharge in 1994, they and their son, moved to Jerseyville, and built their new home in which they still reside.

Surviving are her husband, William Sauerwein of Jerseyville; a son, Daniel Sauerwein of Mandan, North Dakota; her father, Donald Iverson of Hatton, North Dakota.; two sisters, Carol Sonneberg of East Grand Forks, Minnesota., and Jeannie Strande of Grand Forks; a brother, Richard Iverson of New Rockford, North Dakota; and her mother in-law, Dorothy Sauerwein of Jerseyville, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her mother, BernaDene Iverson; sister, Linda Hoverson; a niece, Suzanne Hoverson; a nephew, Joshua Iverson; and her father in-law, Charles Sauerwein.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5 at the Crawford Funeral Home, with Rev.Brent Meyer conducting services at 7 p.m.

Funeral services will be conducted in Grand Forks, and she will be laid to rest with her mother and sister at the Middle Grove Cemetery in Mekinock.

Memorials may be given to the Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis, Missouri, or to Evelyn's House in Creve Couer.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.