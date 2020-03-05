GODFREY — David Schleeper, Sr., 75, passed away at 4:05 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Anderson Hospital.

He was born June 3, 1944 in Kampsville, Illinois, the son of Aloys and Geneva (Clendenny) Schleeper.

David married Hazel L (Hill) on April 10, 1965 in Jacksonville, Illinois. She preceded him in death on May 12, 1998.

He was veteran of the United States Navy and served from 1963-1966. He graduated in 1962 from Calhoun High School. David was a machinist at Olin Corp. until retirement in 2002.

David is survived by his children and their spouses, David Lee, Jr. and Lori Schleeper, Michael and Janell Schleeper, Gary and Beth Schleeper, Stephanie and Bill Wurtz, and Stephen and Amy Schleeper; his 12 grandchildren, Allison, Kayleigh, and Benjamin Schleeper, Kaden and Cameron Schleeper, Jacob, Grace, and Sarah Schleeper, Joseph and Katie Wurtz, and David and Sabrina Schleeper; siblings, Jerome Schleeper, Susanne Pluester, and Marianne Zipprich.

In Addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles; and sister, Christina Schleeper

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Gress, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin, Illinois.

Father Don Roberts will officiate. Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin is in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at St. Norbert's Catholic Cemetery in Hardin

Memorials may be made to: American Kidney Association.

