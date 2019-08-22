STAUNTON — Carol E. Schulmeister, 75, of Staunton, Illinois, died at 8:12 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at her residence. She was born on March 15, 1944 in Litchfield, Illinois to the late Omer Striegel and Rosetta Nieman.

On Jan. 11, 1964, she was married to Dean E. Schulmeister at Zion Lutheran Church in Staunton. He survives.

Also surviving are four children; Dean (Kristi) Schulmeister of Carterville, Illinois, Kevin (Angie) Schulmeister of Staunton, Karen (Jim) Hemp Staunton and Jennifer (Brad) Wall of Staunton, seven grandchildren; Jordan Allensworth, Hanna Schulmeister, Molly Schulmeister, Lucas Hemp, Logan Hemp, Mitchell Wall, & Erin Wall, one Sister; Joyce Marcuzzo of Staunton,four sisters-in-law; Wanda Striegel, Jan Maxwell, Bette Schulmeister,and Joan (Ed) Rucker, all of Staunton, and numerous nieces & nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother; Vernon Striegel, and one brother-In-Law; Bill Marcuzzo.

She was a X-ray technician at Community Memorial Hospital in Staunton for many years. She was also a teacher's aide at Zion Lutheran Preschool, where she was known as "Mrs. Schu." She was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church of Staunton, Zion Church Choir, the Staunton Community Church Choir, and the Tuesday Bunco Club.

Friends may call from 8:30 a.m. until the time for memorial service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29 at Zion Lutheran Church in Staunton with Rev. Kelly Mitteis officiating. Interment will follow at the Spangle Cemetery near Livingston.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

Williamson Funeral Home, Staunton, is in charge of arrangements.