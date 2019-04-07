A. IRENE PFEIFER

EDWARSDVILLE — A. Irene Pfeifer, age 93, of Palmyra, Illinois, formerly Edwardsville, died February 14, 2019, at the Friendship Skilled Nursing Facility in Carlinville.

She was born April 21, 1925, in Macoupin County the daughter of the late Roy & Jessie (Ore) Tucker. Irene married Leslie F. Pfeifer on April 5, 1946, at Eden United Church of Christ in Edwardsville. He preceded her in death on April 24, 2018.

Irene is survived by 1 daughter, Loretta Kay Foley and husband Charles of Palmyra, Illinois; 4 grandchildren, Chris Pfeifer & wife Lisa of Bethalto, Jennifer King of Alton, Charles Turner of Springfield, and Allison Turner of Plainfield; 8 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandson; 1 niece, Melva Gunning of Medora; and family friend Brenda McGlasson of Benton.

She was preceded in death by 1 son, Leonard Pfeifer; 1 sister, Geraldine Loy; and great great granddaughter, Elizabeth Turner.

Irene was totally devoted to her family and her faith in God.

There is no visitation. A private graveside service was be held at the Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.

Weber & Rodney was in charge of arrangements.