EAST ALTON — Abby Gail Partridge, 28, of East Alton, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.

She was born on Nov. 9, 1990, the daughter of Donna G. (Denton) and Ricky "Rick" Zook.

Abby worked in the lobby of McDonald's in Godfrey, Illinois for 11 years. She was of the Baptist faith. Abby enjoyed going to concerts, St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Blues, taking photos, browsing on Facebook, outdoor activities, and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her three siblings, Ben (fiancé Kendra Breyer) Partridge of Bethalto, Illinois, Jamie (Jimmie, Jr) Franklin of East Alton, and Jordan (fiancé Taylor Quigley) Zook of South Roxana; and five nieces and nephews, Ryne, Jude, Kena, Jimmie III, and Jadyn.

Along with her parents, Abby was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jimmie Denton and Earl and Wanda Zook.

Visitation will be on Sunday, Aug. 25 from 2-5 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where services will be on Monday, Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. with Pastor David Denton officiating. Burial will follow at Wanda Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the funeral home to help the family with expenses.

