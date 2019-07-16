ADAM WILLIAMS

ALTON — Adam Michael Williams, 34, died at 12:23 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Decatur, Illinois. Born July 1, 1985 in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of Dawn R. (Leady) Williams of Alton and the late Terry Lynn Williams.

Adam was a painter for Micar Company in Decatur. He enjoyed deer hunting, mushroom hunting, working on cars and riding four wheelers. His kind heart and sense of humor will be missed by all.

Along with his mom he is survived by two sons, Kaden Williams of Maryville, Illinois and Noah Williams of Wood River, Illinois, one brother, Chris Williams (Sarah) of Shipman, Illinois, two sisters, Kelly Moore (Steve) of Godfrey, Illinois, and Katie Williams of Alton. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Josie, Grace, Owen and Chelsea Williams and Jacob Moore, a great nephew, Rylan Keppner, and a great niece, Sofia Dixon. He was preceded in death by his father.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 19 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend George H. Humbert Jr. will officiate. Memorials may be made to Missouri Network for Opiate Reform and Recovery, 4022 S. Broadway, St. Louis, MO 63118, www.monetwork.org.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com