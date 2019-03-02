FRYNTZKO
GRANITE CITY — Agnes P. Fryntzko, 90, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 4:38 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, Missouri. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox, 4967 Forest Park Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63141 on Tuesday, March 5 from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m. with Father Douglas Papulis officiating. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Irwin Chapel in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com.