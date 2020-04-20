ALTON — Agnes Loueza Naylor, 99, died at 5:41 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy.

She was born Feb. 20, 1921 in Carrollton, the daughter of the late Cletus W. and Edna Loueza (Witt) Hayes Sr. Agnes worked for 36 years as a secretary for her husband's landscaping business. She enjoyed her monthly bingo club with her sisters, and she was very active in her church, Godfrey First United Methodist Church.

On June 7, 1941 in Alton she married Charles R. Naylor Sr. and he preceded her in death on Oct. 18, 1999. Surviving are one daughter, Cheryl R. Titsworth of White Hall, and one son, Charles R. Naylor Jr. (Carla) of Alton; three grandchildren, Steven R. Naylor (Lindsey), Michael A. Naylor and Gregory C. Conreux and his companion Elaine; six great-grandchildren, Nolan Naylor, Jered Conreux, Cindy Long, Joe Long, Christopher Conreux and Kaden Conreux; and one great-great-grandchild, Adelyn Conreux; two brothers, Cletus Hayes Jr. of Alton and David Hayes of Godfrey; and two sister, Florita Duncan of Alton and Alinda Wense of Alton.

She was preceded in death by one grandson, Christopher J. Conreux, and four sisters, Catherine Cole, Rose Luecht, Dorothy May and Sarah McNab.

Services will be private at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to Godfrey First United Methodist Church. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.