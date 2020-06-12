Agnes Schenk

GODFREY — Agnes Marie Schenk (Aggie), 92, born in Alton, Illinois, and a 55 year resident of Laguna Beach, California, died May 22, 2020 at home due to complications from a stroke.

Survivors include her brother, George (Jean) Schenk of Godfrey, Illinois; a niece, Ann (George) Mavko of Tucson, Arizona; nephew, James Schenk of Godfrey; a large extended family, and her Irvine Art Center class, many friends and her beloved dachsie, Katie.

Burial will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Alton on June 15, with Covid restrictions. There will be a memorial at a later date in Laguna Beach.

Aggie found family everywhere. She was a strong independent spirit with an outsized personality, a rule breaker, a trail blazer. Her sense of humor and generosity were legendary. She owned Beach and Boulevard in downtown Laguna for 21 years but her lifelong love was art. Her iconic floral and landscape paintings now reside with the family.

Deceased family members are parents, Carl J. (Hilda Lauer) Schenk; aunt, Hilda (Punky); her lifelong mother; brother, Carl J. (Marie) Schenk; sister, Alma (Richard) Hiendlmayr; brothers, Eugene (Donna) Schenk and John R. Schenk.

Memorials in her honor are: the Laguna College of Art and Design Scholarship Fund. Memo Agnes M. Schenk, 2222 Laguna Canyon Rd., Laguna Beach 92651. ATTN: Tracy Hartman, and Masses.

Special thanks to John Deily, Dr. Robert French, and California Mission Hospice.

Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is in charge of arrangements,1313 West Delmar Ave. Godfrey, IL 62035.

