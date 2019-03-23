ALAN CRISPI

ALTON — Alan Gene Crispi, 74, died at 9:19 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at his home in Alton.

Born May 12, 1944 in Pueblo, CO, he was the son of Alphonso and Bertha (Wolff) Crispi.

He retired as a dispatcher/driver for St. John Medical Equipment. Alan loved his grandkids and spending time with his family. He enjoyed playing poker, working crossword puzzles and word seekers and the mountains.

On May 11, 1968 he married Carolyn Maher in Bethalto. She survives.

Also surviving are three children, Jon Crispi (Lisa Anne) of Oswego, IL, Amy Bales (Justin) of Aurora, IL, and Jennifer Yinger (David) of Bethalto, seven grandchildren, Hannah and Mitchell Crispi, Grace, Emma and Sarah Bales, Shawn Motzer and Ethan Yinger, and his siblings, James Crispi of California, Betty Howell (Bob) of Wyoming, Rick Crispi of Colorado Springs, Tommy Crispi of Colorado, and Bobby Crispi of Colorado Springs.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of memorial service at noon Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.

Memorials may be made to the or the American Kidney Foundation.

