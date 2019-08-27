ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Alan Duane Downer, 67, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born Nov. 7, 1951 in Wood River, Illinois, he was a son of Dean and Mary (Goode) Downer.

Duane worked as a contracting estimator, and he and his wife also owned Sugar's Ice Cream in East Alton, Illinois. He was an avid golfer, and also enjoyed reading and spending time with his kids and grandkids.

On the links he was known as, "Double D", and could frequently be found enjoying his favorite sport on the course, but just as often, with his eyes closed on the couch. His most treasured title, however, may have been "Papa".

Duane always said his greatest accomplishment in life was being a father, and often talked happily about times with his kids, like wiffle ball games in the back yard. His passions in life were his family and golf.

He married Robin Ritter Oct. 4, 2008 in Nutwood, Illinois. She survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Amy Meneses (Daniel Sumner) of Wood River and Sarah (Nathan) Crockett of Rosewood Heights; three sons, Andy (Cassie) Downer of Roxana, B.J. (Christine) Downer of St. Peters, Missouri, and Cory (Katie) Downer of Rosewood Heights; 12 grandchildren, Logan, Ava, Xavier Alan, and Stella Meneses, Ezra and Lula Sumner, Madison and Sylvia Crockett, Zayda, Hudson and Max Downer and Olivia Downer; a sister, Shelia (William) Ludwig of Dorsey, Illinois; a brother, Darel (Corby) Downer of Liberty, Missouri; and Abigail the Cat. He also had a special relationship with his Ritter in-law family, including Robin's siblings, their spouses, a brother-in-law, and his father-in-law.

He was preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law and two siblings-in-law.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29 at Paynic Home for Funerals, where services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30.

Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to the .

An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com.