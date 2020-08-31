1/1
Alan Harmon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GODFREY — Alan "Steve" Harmon, 70, died at 3:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at his home in Godfrey, Illinois.

Born July 25, 1950 in Litchfield, Illinois, he was the son of Clarence A. and Amy (Merrill) Harmon.

Mr. Harmon began working at Central Wheel Alignment and Brake Service in 1967 and became owner/operator in 1980 until 2007. He then worked for Jet Aviation from 2008-2015. He was a member of the Alton East End Improvement Association and the Optimist Club.

On Jan. 18, 1971 he married the former Lauretta Lou Kelly in Alton, Illinois. She preceded him in death on Sept. 6, 2012.

Surviving is a daughter, Kelly Harmon of St. Charles, Missouri; a son, Craig Harmon (Megan) of Moorestown, New Jersey; four grandchildren, Cooper, Morgan, Madison and Mia Harmon; and a sister, Betty Norman of Godfrey; also surviving are his in-laws, Jerry (Diane) Kelly, Don (Jan) Kelly, Johnny (Kathy) Jones, Johnna (John) Mitchell, and Russ Jones (Colleen Miller); along with several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Mike and Sherry Oettle.

Along with his parents and wife; he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Bryant and a sister-in-law, Laura Gregory.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until time of memorial service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend Adrian Das will officiate.

Burial will be private at Upper Alton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alton East End Improvement Association.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 466-5544
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved