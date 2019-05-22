ALAN LOVEL

ALTON — Alan E. Lovel, age 86, of Alton, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.

He was born Aug. 7, 1932, in Rockbridge, Illinois, the son of Ralph and Mildred (Frost) Lovel. He married Velma Hess on June 19, 1963 in Fosterburg, Illinois and she survives.

Alan retired from Mississippi Lime Co. after forty years of service in the accounting department. He was a member of Zion Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Fosterburg. Alan was an avid member of Toastmasters International, as well as SCORE, where he helped mentor small businesses. He was an avid reader and loved his job. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, Velma; he is survived by two sons, Kevin and Tracy Lovel of Jerseyville, Illinois, and Duane Lovel of Alton; a brother, Forrest Lovel of Lawrenceville, Illinois; a sister, Jeanne and Dan Pryor of Georgetown, Texas; two grandchildren, Samuel Lovel and his fiancée, Chelsea Nason, and Henry Lovel; and two great-grandchildren, Rose Lovel and Lily Lovel.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Carrie Clagg.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 24 from 4-7 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.

Services will be held on Saturday, May 25 at 1o a.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Burial will take place in Upper Alton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Zion Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Fosterburg.

An online condolence and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com .