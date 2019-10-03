TROY — Alan "Alan T" Scheyer, 66, of Troy, Illinios, born Friday, June 19, 1953, in Highland, Illinios, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, surrounded by his family at his home in Troy.

Alan served his country in the United State Navy. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Troy, Illinios, and the American Legion Post 708 Post in Troy, Illinios. He retired in 2017 as an over-the-road truck driver.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur M. Scheyer and Louise (Earl) (nee York) Orman; a brother, Richard Scheyer; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Donald C. and Joan (nee Barsch) Niebruegge.

Surviving are his wife, Nancy (nee Niebruegge) Scheyer, whom he married March 22, 1997; children, Dustin (Amanda) Scheyer of Pevely, Missouri, Erica (Tim) Nast of Troy, Illinois and Scott (Zoe) Lewis of Canton, Georgia; grandchildren, Rhen and Hudson Scheyer, Baylee Jewell, Dylan Nast and Canyon Lewis; brothers, David (Shirley) Scheyer of Rolesville, North Carolina and Don Scheyer of Granite City, Illinois; a sister, Janet Yates of Edwardsville, Illinois; brother-in-laws, Donald W. (Mary) Niebruegge of Troy, Illinois, and Ronald (Laura) Niebruegge of St. Jacob, Illions; an uncle, cousin and friend.

Memorials may be made to the family for a bench at Tri-Township Park. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com.

Friends may call 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Richeson Funeral Home, Troy, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Richeson Funeral Home, Troy, Illinois.